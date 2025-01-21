Video: Castledawson Inn owners talk about taking part in Channel 4's popular Four in a Bed series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Castledawson Inn is to feature on Channel 4's popular series Four in a Bed next week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Run by former Lord of the Dance star Ciaran Devlin, and his business partner Lorraine Donnelly, the Inn will step into the national spotlight at 5 pm on Monday, January 27.

Ciaran, from Bellaghy, was a lead performer in Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance for 16 years. He is also the grandson of Barney Devlin, the subject of Seamus Heaney's poems The Forge and Midnight Anvil, who lived at the Hillhead on the outskirts of Castledawson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Castledawson Inn offers an 80-seater restaurant and bar, as well as 15 modern double/twin ensuite rooms, and is one of four accommodation businesses from across Northern Ireland featured next week with the others being The Wylies in Lisburn, Co Antrim; Drumrush B&B in Kesh; Co Fermanagh, and Ballylough House in Bushmills, Co Antrim.

Pictured are Ciaran Devlin, from Bellaghy, and Lorraine Donnelly from Magherafelt, co-owners of The Castledawson Inn, Castledawson. Credit: Supplied

The popular show is produced by Studio Lambert, the production company behind a range of hits including The Traitors and Gogglebox and has been on TV screens since 2010. Each week, the programme sees four sets of accommodation owners stay at each other’s premises and rate their experience.

After treating their guests to a local tourist experience and offering B&B for the night, guests are asked to rank their hosts, the cleanliness of their accommodation, the facilities, how they slept, and the quality of the breakfast served. Contestants are then asked to pay the advertised rate but can overpay or underpay depending on how they found their stay, often leading to some compulsive viewing come payment day.

Speaking about their experience of filming the programme, Ciaran said: “Since taking over The Castledawson Inn two years ago, we’ve worked hard to make it a place people enjoy and return to again and again. A big part of that is the fantastic local tourism offering we have on our doorstep in Mid Ulster and our position at the heart of Northern Ireland as a fantastic base from which to source the best local produce and explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Castledawson Inn, Castledawson, is one of four NI accommodation establishments battling it out for bragging rights in C4’s popular Four in a Bed Series from 27th Jan to 31st January at 5pm each day. Pictured is The Castledawson Inn which sits on Castledawson Main Street and on the banks of the Moyola River to the rear. Credit: Supplied

“Getting the chance to step away from our own business and get knee-deep into other hospitality businesses was too good a chance to miss. We had some good old Ulster humour moments across the week, so I know there are going to be both cracking and cringeworthy moments on display, but hopefully, the show highlights how we can all be proud of what we have to offer visitors to this special part of the world.”

Lorraine Donnelly, Ciaran’s co-founder at The Castledawson Inn, is also urging viewers to tune in.

She said: "As a relatively new hospitality business, we're so grateful to have had the opportunity to take part in such a beloved TV series. Thankfully our offering has been well received by our local community and by travelling guests since we opened our doors, but Four in a Bed is exciting as it offers us exposure to a whole new audience.

"Ciaran and I have also been best friends for over 25 years and have been so busy since we opened The Castledawson Inn, so this was a fantastic chance to step back, have some fun, and learn from other inspiring hospitality business owners. We haven’t seen the final edits yet, but I’m sure there will be some TV gold moments. We’re sworn to secrecy on the outcome, but it’s certainly worth tuning in to see the fun and comments unfold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Castledawson Inn has become a popular local venue. Dog friendly, it offers hearty meals, comfortable accommodations, and a warm atmosphere that reflects Ciaran and Lorraine’s passion for hospitality.