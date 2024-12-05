A supermarket is recalling a ready meal takeaway because it contains “molluscs” - which are not on the label.

It has not been revealed exactly which form of molluscs are in the Waitrose Chinese Takeaway Bag for 2 - but it is a health risk for anyone with an allergy.

It includes all meals with a use-by date from September 21 to December 4 - while that use-by date has now passed the Food Standards Agency, which has issued a recall notice, says that “the product is suitable for freezing and therefore there may be products from the recall period in people's freezers, which will need to be recalled.”

Waitrose has issued instructions saying: “Do not consume - package up item - return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund. We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

Further details are available from Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884, Option 4.