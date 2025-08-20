A Coleraine amateur baker known as ‘Thug Loaf’ on TikTok and Instagram is about to enter the 2025 Great British Bake Off tent.

Iain Ross is one of 12 bakers to have been selected to take part in the 16th series of the hugely popular Ch4 programme.

Working under the name ‘Thug Loaf’ – a play on words on the phrase ‘thug life’ – Iain has amassed almost half a million followers on TikTok and almost a quarter of a million on Instagram with his bread art.

He uses blends of food colouring as paint to recreate famous album covers and band logos on loaves of bread and other food, with one chart-topper being a burrito bearing the faces of the band Queen, which he dubbed ‘Bohemian Wrapsody’, that has picked up 6.9m views on TikTok.

A software engineer, 29-year-old Iain now lives in Belfast with his partner Dervla, and used to be a powerlifting influencer before he swapped pumping iron for kneading dough.

The makers of the hit Ch4 show described the north coast man as: “The self-proclaimed “Yeastie Boy” mixes his love of live music with sourdough, immortalising album cover art on the crusts of his loaves.”

The new series of The Great British Bake Off begins on Tuesday, September 2 at 8pm. Good luck Iain!