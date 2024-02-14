Where in the UK is romance the most expensive relative to income?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conversely, Oxford emerges as the most budget-friendly option, requiring only 71.31% of daily income for a romantic celebration.

This unique analysis focused on 18 renowned UK cities, scrutinizing how much residents are willing to invest in love. It evaluated the cost of a Valentine's date compared to the average daily income, providing an innovative angle on affordability and romance.

Love and Money: Which UK City Splurges the Most on Valentine's Day?

Belfast and a beauty display of Valentine's food.

Relationships Expert Steven Phillips from A Conscious Rethink conducted a comprehensive analysis drawing data from Tripadvisor, Numbeo, Booking.com, and Eventbrite to determine the ideal cities for a memorable Valentine's Day. He meticulously gathered data on 18 renowned UK cities, evaluating affordability, entertainment options, accommodations, dining choices, and search volume.

Each factor was assessed on a scale of 100 points, where a perfect score of 100 indicated the most favourable conditions for enjoying Valentine's Day - he analysed 342 data points and 15.3m (15,386,043.12) numerical values for this study.

This study utilised 72 out of the 324 data points from the wider study and allowed us to discover which city spends the most on a date relative to daily income.

Belfast: Highest Spending Relative to Income

Spending on a Valentine's Day date would require more than 101.26% of the average daily income. This means that residents of Belfast spend a significant portion of their daily income on Valentine's Day activities, making it the city with the highest spending relative to income.

High Romance, High Expenditure: Liverpool, Sheffield and Brighton.A Valentine's date would cost more than 90% of the average daily income in cities like Liverpool, Sheffield, and Brighton. They’re cities synonymous with romantic experiences. However, they also share a common trait—they demand a significant share of your wallet. In these cities, the cost of a Valentine's date surpasses 90% of the average daily income.

Love may flourish in these vibrant urban centres, but it comes with a price tag that mirrors the grandeur of their romantic atmospheres.

Oxford Then Aberdeen: Love That's Easy on the Wallet

Oxford is the most affordable city, where locals can spend 71.63% of their daily income on a date. Residents of Oxford have a more affordable Valentine's Day experience compared to other cities in terms of spending relative to income.Closely followed by Aberdeen who spend 71.63% of their daily income on a date.

