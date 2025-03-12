From April 1, 2025, the tax-free threshold for home movers will drop from £250,000 to £125,000, with further changes for first-time buyers.
More information on the new rates is available here.
But it’s not all doom and gloom for house hunters, with plenty of affordable properties on the market in Mid and East Antrim.
From sea view apartments to a six-bedroom townhouse, here are 10 great properties in the borough for £125k and under.
1. Rose Cottage, 109 Nursery Road, Gracehill
This charming cottage is located in a perfect countryside setting on the edge of the historic Moravian settlement of Gracehill, recently confirmed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A listed building, the one-bedroom dwelling is one of only 100 or so thatched cottages still left in Northern Ireland. It has been lovingly maintained and sympathetically modernised over the past 15 years, whilst retaining all the original character and historic appeal. Rose Cottage is on the market for offers around £125,000 with Rainey & Gregg. Photo: Rainey & Gregg
2. 6 Curran Road, Larne
This substantial, three-storey family home is situated within close proximity of Larne town centre and local amenities including schools, churches, the leisure centre and the seafront promenade. The property provides excellent accommodation, presently extending to include two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen with casual breakfast area, a downstairs wet room, six bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally, the property benefits from an easily managed walled front garden and garden, to the rear, with a patio feature and summer house. The property will be offered in an online auction by Brian A Todd & Co Ltd via the iamsold bidding platform, with a guide price of £115,000. Photo: Brian A Todd & Co
3. 9 Greenedge, Green Street, Carrickfergus
This top floor apartment overlooks Fisherman's Quay, with panoramic views over Belfast Lough towards the County Down coastline and the Copeland Islands. Ideally located close to Carrickfergus town centre, the interior includes a lounge with feature picture window and balcony, along with three bedrooms (two with sea views). The apartment is on the market for £115,000 with Doherty Yea. Photo: Doherty Yea
4. 6 Summerfield Street, Ballymena
This semi-detached house can be found on a spacious plot, with private gardens and generous off street parking. With two reception rooms and a spacious kitchen which has recently been re-roofed, it also has two well proportioned bedrooms, a family bathroom, and attic space which could be used as accommodation subject to all necessary approvals. It is on the market for offers around £115,000 with Rainey & Gregg. Photo: Rainey & Gregg