2 . 6 Curran Road, Larne

This substantial, three-storey family home is situated within close proximity of Larne town centre and local amenities including schools, churches, the leisure centre and the seafront promenade. The property provides excellent accommodation, presently extending to include two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen with casual breakfast area, a downstairs wet room, six bedrooms and a bathroom. Externally, the property benefits from an easily managed walled front garden and garden, to the rear, with a patio feature and summer house. The property will be offered in an online auction by Brian A Todd & Co Ltd via the iamsold bidding platform, with a guide price of £115,000. Photo: Brian A Todd & Co