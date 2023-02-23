Let us show you around this gorgeous four-bedroom, detached house at 37 Curragh Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4BT.

This beautiful property is for sale through Benson’s of Coleraine (Tel: 02870343677) with offers over £285,000.

This contemporary family home offers spacious living accommodation with rooms of excellent proportion, the property has been maintained to the highest of standards by its current owners.

Occupying a secluded rural site with patio areas to the side and rear of the property, this attractive home is equally convenient to many centres, being seven miles from Coleraine, five miles from Ballymoney, walking distance to the local primary school and within 45 minutes commuting distance of Belfast City Centre via M2 motorway.

Early internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the high calibre of this home.

Entrance Porch with tiled flooring.

Entrance Hall with solid oak flooring, telephone point.

Lounge 4.98m x 3.84m (16'4 x 12'7) with solid oak flooring, fireplace with electric fire inset and polished stone surround, cove ceiling, ceiling rose, TV point.

Sitting Room 3.45m x 3.76m (11'4 x 12'4) with solid oak flooring, multi-fuel stove, TV point.

Kitchen 5.92m x 4.32m (to widest points) (19'5 x 14'2) with range of eye and low level units, half tiling between units, concealed low level lighting, one and a half stainless steel sink unit, built in fridge, built in 'Smeg' dishwasher, space for Range style cooker, extractor fan built over and fully tiled flooring.

Dining Room 3.53m x 3.45m (11'7 x 11'4) with solid oak flooring, TV point, coving.

Utility Room 2.77m x 1.93m (9'1 x 6'4) with range of eye and low level units, half tiled between units, stainless steel sink unit, plumbing and space for washing machine and tumble dryer.

Leading to Cloakroom with W/C, wash hand basin, tiled splash back, fully tiled flooring, extractor fan.

FIRST FLOOR LANDING with laminate wooden flooring, hot press, access to roof space (fully floored), study/ seating area, Velux window.

Bedroom 1 4.17m x 3.84m (13'8 x 12'7) with wooden laminate flooring, TV point.

Leading to en-suite/Dressing Area 3.53m x 2.44m (11'7 x 8'0) with fully tiled walk in electric shower cubicle, half tiling between walls, W/C, vanity basin with storage underneath, fully tiled flooring, built in wardrobes with shelving.

Bedroom 2 3.53m x 3.45m (11'7 x 11'4 ) with wooden laminate flooring, Velux window. Bedroom 3 3.45m x 3.12m (11'4 x 10'3) with wooden laminate flooring, built in shelved slider robes. Bedroom 4 3.12m x 2.77m (10'3 x 9'1) with wooden laminate flooring, Velux window.

Bathroom with fully tiled walk in power shower, bath, W/C, wash hand basin with storage underneath, LED touch mirror, half tiled walls, extractor fan, fully tiled flooring.

Integral Garage 5.36m x 3.56m (17'7 x 11'8) with roller door, built in cupboards, light.

EXTERIOR

Property approached by stoned driveway, with ample space for parking. Fully enclosed garden to front with selection of shrubs and plants, fully enclosed by wall, and outside light. Side garden fully enclosed by fencing, paved patio area outside light. Rear garden fully enclosed, paved patio area, outside light and tap.

1 . Property 137 Curragh Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4BT Offers over £285,000 Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Property 137 Curragh Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4BT Offers over £285,000 Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Property 137 Curragh Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4BT Offers over £285,000 Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Property 137 Curragh Road, Aghadowey, Coleraine, BT51 4BT Offers over £285,000 Photo: s Photo Sales