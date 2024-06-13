7 shops you need to check out in Co Tyrone if you love vintage, antique or retro things

There has become a grown appreciation for items of the past now more than ever, with a new-found awareness of the opportunity that these items have in being repurposed and reused within the future.
Whether it is furnishings, jewellery, pictures or something else you are a fan of, there will definitely be something suitable in at least one of these unique shops.
Here are seven places you must check out for all things vintage, antique and retro in Co Tyrone.
1. Kingsmills Antiques 62 Ballynargan Road, Stewartstown
Kingsmills Antiques has been in the business for over 30 years and is based in Dungannon. It is an antique shop that supplies everything, from trinkets to jewellery to furniture and more.Kingsmills Antiques is on the site of Kingsmills Cottages, a perfect accommodation spot with various cottages to choose from.Also, Kingsmills Antiques has been featured on television on the Antiques Road Trip, so make sure to check them out.For more information, go to kingsmillsantiques.comContact them at 07802 155278. Photo: Kingsmills Antiques via Facebook
2. The Saddle Room Antiques, 4 Coagh Street, Cookstown
Based in Cookstown, The Saddle Room Antiques is a store that specialises in the selling of jewellery, antiques, furnishings and pictures.Through their Facebook page, you can see the fully stocked collection of jewellery that they have available ranging from antique to modern.There are various, unique decorations and ornaments available too, which can help refresh your living space with a new lease of life.For more information, go to facebook.com/thesaddleroomantiquesContact them at 028 8676 4045 Photo: The Saddle Room Antiques via Facebook
3. Moy Antiques 12 The Square, Moy, Dungannon
Moy Antiques is an unusual antiques and collectibles store. It is an antique village which customers can explore in search of their antique finds.Customers can leisurely walk through the courtyard and cottages that are fully decorated, as they admire the range of products that are available. Moy Antiques offers a unqiue, antique shopping experience for customers.Stock can also be browsed and purchased online via their website.For more information, go to moyantiques.comContact them at 028 8778 4895. Photo: Moy Antiques via Facebook
4. Viewback Antiques & Auctions, 57 Killadroy Road, Beragh
Viewback Antiques & Auctions focuses on large scale clearances of antiques. The auctions of these products occur frequently and can be tracked through their website or their Facebook page.Also, by appointment, products can be purchased from the online gallery as well as from the Vintage Craft Shop that is located on site.Customers can also take part in the auctions online through the online auction system that Viewback Antiques & Auction provide.For more information, go to viewbackauctionsomagh.co.uk Contact them at 028 8075 7632. Photo: Pexels