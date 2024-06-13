7 shops you need to check out in Co Tyrone if you love vintage, antique or retro things

1 . Kingsmills Antiques 62 Ballynargan Road, Stewartstown

Kingsmills Antiques has been in the business for over 30 years and is based in Dungannon. It is an antique shop that supplies everything, from trinkets to jewellery to furniture and more.Kingsmills Antiques is on the site of Kingsmills Cottages, a perfect accommodation spot with various cottages to choose from.Also, Kingsmills Antiques has been featured on television on the Antiques Road Trip, so make sure to check them out.For more information, go to kingsmillsantiques.comContact them at 07802 155278. Photo: Kingsmills Antiques via Facebook