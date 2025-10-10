The homes, which are all currently on the market, range from cosy cottages to beautiful bungalows.
1. 48 Mountstewart Road, Newtownards
Originally two cottages which have been combined, this outstanding detached family home occupies an idyllic semi rural site of around an acre. Packed with character features such as solid oak flooring, cast iron stoves, feature cast iron radiators and exposed stone wall, it's on the market for offers around £749,950 with John Minnis. Photo: John Minnis
2. 'The Beeches', 152 Clones Road, Carrigans, Newtownbutler
Situated on 1.6 acres, three bedroom bungalow The Beeches features a welcoming living area with a brick fireplace, wooden flooring, and large windows that bring in natural light. The kitchen features a traditional stove and, to the exterior, there's a beautiful mature garden including a vegetable plot. This lovely home is on the market for a guide price of £305,000 with McGovern Estate Agents Ltd. Photo: McGovern Estate Agents Ltd
3. 'Thistle Cottage', 25 The Hill, Groomsport
With fabulous sea views from both ground and first floor levels, this delightful 19th century fisherman's cottage is full of character. On the ground floor, the accommodation comprises a living room with cast iron wood burning stove, a bedroom or another reception room with solid wooden floor, a superb fitted kitchen with quartz work surfaces, and a shower room. Upstairs are two well proportioned bedrooms, both with storage in the eaves, and another shower room with a three-piece suite. It is on the market for offers around £199,950 with John Minnis. Photo: John Minnis
4. 74a Whitepark Road, Ballycastle
On the market for offers over £495,000 with Frank A McCaughan & Son, this stunning detached bungalow has recently undergone an extensive renovation. The well presented accommodation comprises of three generous bedrooms, a dining hall, living room, sun room and a luxury modern fitted kitchen open to a casual living/dining area together with a luxury family bathroom and en-suite. Enjoying stunning views over the Irish sea towards Scotland, it is well placed to enjoy the beautiful coastal walks the area has to offer. Photo: Frank A McCaughan & Son