3 . 'Thistle Cottage', 25 The Hill, Groomsport

With fabulous sea views from both ground and first floor levels, this delightful 19th century fisherman's cottage is full of character. On the ground floor, the accommodation comprises a living room with cast iron wood burning stove, a bedroom or another reception room with solid wooden floor, a superb fitted kitchen with quartz work surfaces, and a shower room. Upstairs are two well proportioned bedrooms, both with storage in the eaves, and another shower room with a three-piece suite. It is on the market for offers around £199,950 with John Minnis. Photo: John Minnis