88 Coleraine Road, Portrush, BT56 8HN: four bed terrace house. Offers over £295,000.

This newly refurbished home is a must-see gem which is conveniently located on the Coleraine Road close to the town and the West Strand Beach.

This property features three spacious bedrooms (one with en suite), a modern open plan kitchen, separate lounge (or fourth bedroom) plus a contemporary shower room and a downstairs WC.

The exterior has been fully landscaped to include a sunken seating area with fire pit and a covered bar area complete with beer tap! Additionally, there is an external garden room which could also be used as a home office, gym or utility room.

ENTRANCE HALL: Herringbone tiled floor.

DOWNSTAIRS WC: Toilet; wash hand basin; herringbone tiled floor; spot lighting; extractor fan.

KITCHEN 3.32m x 2.55m: Range of high and low level painted wood units; laminate work surfaces; stainless steel sink with Quooker boiling water tap; freestanding American style fridge freezer; electric oven and hob with extractor unit over; integrated dishwasher; breakfast bar space for stool seating; spot lighting; herringbone tiled floor; open to living area.

LIVING AREA 3.32m x 5.06m: Feature wood burning stove; spot lighting; herringbone tiled floor; patio doors to the rear.

LOUNGE / BEDROOM 4 2.79m x 3.93m: Spacious room to the front; spot lighting.

FIRST FLOOR

LANDING: Spot lighting; access to roof space.

BEDROOM 1 3.31m x 0.0m Double bedroom to the front; spot lighting. ENSUITE 2.95m x 0.89m Tiled shower; toilet; vanity unit with wash hand basin; matt black towel radiator; tiled floor and walls; spot lighting; extractor fan.

BEDROOM 2 3.19m x 3.79m Double bedroom to the front; spot lighting. BEDROOM 3 3.32m x 2.56m Double bedroom to the rear; spot lighting. BATHROOM 1.85m x 2.12m

Large tiled shower; toilet; vanity unit with wash hand basin; matt black towel radiator; tiled floor and walls; spot lighting; extractor fan.

OUTSIDE FEATURES: Paved patio area to the rear with sunken fire pit and seating area, custom covered bar featuring beer tap, sink and integrated lighting, lower garden area in lawn, pedestrian right of way to the rear, tarmac driveway and parking area, and decorative lawn to the front.

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Co ( Portstewart) https://philiptweedie.com/ 028 7083 5444.

