1 . 6 & 11 Oldstone Manor, Muckamore

There are not one, but two options in the highly sought-after and exclusive Oldstone Manor development on the outskirts of Antrim town, both on the market with Country Estates. First is number 11, a charming top-floor apartment boasting stunning views over the surrounding rural parkland. With two spacious double bedrooms to include an en-suite shower room and a generously proportioned living room open to the informal dining and kitchen space, it is on the market for £124,950. Meanwhile, number 6 is a beautifully presented, one bedroom first floor apartment that is finished to a high standard throughout. It benefits from gas fired central heating, double glazed windows, quality kitchen units with a full range of integrated appliances and a luxury bathroom suite to include a shower bath with curved screen and a thermostatic shower unit over. It is on the market for offers over £117,950. Photo: Country Estates