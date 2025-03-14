From April 1, 2025, the tax-free threshold for home movers will drop from £250,000 to £125,000, with further changes for first-time buyers.
More information on the new rates is available here.
But it’s not all doom and gloom for house hunters, with plenty of affordable properties on the market in Antrim and Newtownabbey.
From apartments with great views to a three-bedroom townhouse, here are nine great properties in the borough for £125k and under.
1. 6 & 11 Oldstone Manor, Muckamore
There are not one, but two options in the highly sought-after and exclusive Oldstone Manor development on the outskirts of Antrim town, both on the market with Country Estates. First is number 11, a charming top-floor apartment boasting stunning views over the surrounding rural parkland. With two spacious double bedrooms to include an en-suite shower room and a generously proportioned living room open to the informal dining and kitchen space, it is on the market for £124,950. Meanwhile, number 6 is a beautifully presented, one bedroom first floor apartment that is finished to a high standard throughout. It benefits from gas fired central heating, double glazed windows, quality kitchen units with a full range of integrated appliances and a luxury bathroom suite to include a shower bath with curved screen and a thermostatic shower unit over. It is on the market for offers over £117,950. Photo: Country Estates
2. 48 East Way, Newtownabbey
This mid-terrace property is located in a popular residential area and has a good sized lounge, modern kitchen with dining room, three bedrooms, and a shower room. It also benefits from an enclosed front garden, and a spacious area to the rear with an enclosed yard leading to a paviour driveway with ample parking. The house is close to shops, schools, local amenities and transport links. It is on the market for offers around £99,950 with Best Lets & Sales. Photo: Best Lets & Sales
3. 14 Repulse Court, Antrim
This well-appointed end terrace property in a sought after location features a welcoming entrance porch and a spacious hallway with storage. There is a downstairs WC, bright living room, a sunroom with sliding patio doors to the back garden, and a fitted kitchen with dining area. With four well proportioned bedrooms and a fitted bathroom with a white suite, the property also benefits from oil fired central heating, double glazed windows, a private front garden with a variety of plants and shrubs, and an enclosed rear garden area with a flagged patio. It is on the market for offers over £125,000 with McAllister Estate Agents. Photo: McAllister Estate Agents
4. Apartment 15, 288 Antrim Road, Newtownabbey
This immaculately presented, one bedroom first floor apartment is situated within a gated development in the heart of Glengormley Village. The property comprises a private entrance porch leading into the entrance hall, a spacious open plan living/kitchen/dining area with PVC double glazed French doors to a 'Juliet' style balcony, a double bedroom, and a bathroom with a contemporary three piece suite. Externally, the property enjoys communal gardens to the front finished in lawn and a private, gated car park to the rear. It is on the market for offers over £94,950 with Colin Graham Residential. Photo: Colin Graham Residential