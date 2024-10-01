On the Carbet Road, nestled in a quiet area between Derrymacash and Portadown. This nearly new property, built in 2021, offers a perfect blend of modern design and comfort.

With reception rooms that provide ample space for entertaining guests or relaxing with your family, the house also has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

The open plan living area is where this property truly shines, offering a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining, and living spaces. The high-quality finish throughout the house adds a touch of luxury to everyday living.

The property is surrounded by spacious gardens plus has a double garage.

A modern, stylish, and comfortable home with a high-quality finish, this property offers easy access to Portadown, Lurgan and the M1 Motorway.

Outside, the property boasts spacious gardens where you can enjoy the fresh air and perhaps even try your hand at gardening. The double garage provides convenient parking and extra storage space for your belongings.

