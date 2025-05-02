This lovely family home is situated just over two miles from Moira Village at 10 Tullyard Road and is on the market with Locale Home Sales and Lettings priced at offers around £499,950.

Inside the property boasts bright, contemporary accommodation and has been very well cared for and upgraded by it's current owners, every window offers a lovely rural vista which changes everyday.

Spacious family orientated accommodation comprised; a lovely reception/ dining hall which opens into a sitting room with large picture windows and a feature central chimney with a double fronted cast-iron stove, a playroom/ bedroom five, an open plan kitchen/ dining/ living room again with large picture windows, a utility room, two double downstairs bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs there is a spacious gallery landing with overlooks the entrance hall and which has a study/ seating area, two double first floor bedrooms and a first floor contemporary bathroom.

Outside there are double gates which open to a sweeping driveway and the most glorious easily maintained gardens which encircle the house.

There is also a large detached metal garage/workshop on a concrete base.

