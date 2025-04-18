This superb family home is situated on the outskirts of Aghalee village at Cherry Tree Lane, 33a Brankinstown Road, Aghalee and is on the market with The Agent priced at £499,950.

This luxury property provides spacious accommodation and comprises of four bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

There is plenty of space outside too, to keep the family occupied plus there is also a multipurpose outbuilding and paddock for those who may have equestrian interests or want to keep small farm animals.

The plot including gardens, paddock, workshop and yard extends to approximately two acres. There is an option to purchase further acreage for grazing.

