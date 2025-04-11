A smallholding comprising of beautiful detached country residence, paddock, sand school, stable block and general purpose shed, it is on the market with Joyce Clarke Estate Agents priced at offers around £475,000.

This property has so much to offer, with a stylish detached family home complimented by a 1.5 acre paddock, sand school, stable block and general purpose shed.

The impressive residence has been tastefully decorated inside and has wonderful natural lighting flood throughout the home.

It offers flexible accommodation with your choice of four or five bedrooms including the option of full ground floor living if required.

The kitchen is the heart of every home, and this one is spacious with an array of storage units and coordinating island with seating.

There are two receptions rooms, and also a welcoming entrance hall with feature stove making this a sociable area also.

On the outside the gardens enjoy great privacy and are laden with mature plants trees and shrubs.

FEATURES

Flexible accommodation offering four or five bedrooms

Open plan kitchen dining with coordinating island and integrated appliances

Dining room with attractive fireplace

Four double bedrooms (master en-suite)

Two reception rooms

Stunning bathroom suite with cast iron freestanding bath

Full ground floor living if required

Utility room and downstairs bathroom

Paddock, sand school, stables and general purpose shed

