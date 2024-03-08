This sought after address is sure to appeal to many and set within a small exclusive development of just three family homes.This five bedroom property, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £385,000, boasts spacious Reception Hall with Central Pine Staircase and Oak Floor, Dining Room with Oak Floor, Drawing Room with Natural Limestone Fireplace and Oak Floor, Family Room with Multi Fuel Stove in Brick Fireplace and opening out to a bright Sun Room. This Open Plan space at the rear of the home is ideal for modern day living.
Features
Beautiful five bedroom Family Home in secluded Rural Location
Boasting Three generous Reception Rooms across the ground floor
Well- presented throughout with light and bright accommodation
Impressive Reception Hall with feature central Oak Staircase
Open Plan Living/Kitchen Dining area through to Sunroom (south facing)
Separate Utility and ground floor WC
Spacious Gallery Landing across the First Floor
Luxury Bathroom With White Suite Plus Jacuzzi Bath
Two Ensuite Shower Rooms
Detached Double Garage
Oil Fired Central Heating
Double Glazed Windows And French Doors In PVC Frames
Full Fibre Broadband connection
Spacious Gardens Laid In Lawns With Specimen Trees
Impressive Entrance And Tarmac Avenue Leading To Gravel Driveway And Ample Parking Area