This sought after address is sure to appeal to many and set within a small exclusive development of just three family homes.This five bedroom property, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £385,000, boasts spacious Reception Hall with Central Pine Staircase and Oak Floor, Dining Room with Oak Floor, Drawing Room with Natural Limestone Fireplace and Oak Floor, Family Room with Multi Fuel Stove in Brick Fireplace and opening out to a bright Sun Room. This Open Plan space at the rear of the home is ideal for modern day living.