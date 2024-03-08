A beautiful detached home in the heart of the Dromore countryside

The property, at 1 Villawood Meadows in Dromore, is a most impressive detached country home occupying a delightful rural setting.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Mar 2024, 14:56 GMT

This sought after address is sure to appeal to many and set within a small exclusive development of just three family homes.This five bedroom property, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £385,000, boasts spacious Reception Hall with Central Pine Staircase and Oak Floor, Dining Room with Oak Floor, Drawing Room with Natural Limestone Fireplace and Oak Floor, Family Room with Multi Fuel Stove in Brick Fireplace and opening out to a bright Sun Room. This Open Plan space at the rear of the home is ideal for modern day living.

Features

Beautiful five bedroom Family Home in secluded Rural Location

Boasting Three generous Reception Rooms across the ground floor

Well- presented throughout with light and bright accommodation

Impressive Reception Hall with feature central Oak Staircase

Open Plan Living/Kitchen Dining area through to Sunroom (south facing)

Separate Utility and ground floor WC

Spacious Gallery Landing across the First Floor

Luxury Bathroom With White Suite Plus Jacuzzi Bath

Two Ensuite Shower Rooms

Detached Double Garage

Oil Fired Central Heating

Double Glazed Windows And French Doors In PVC Frames

Full Fibre Broadband connection

Spacious Gardens Laid In Lawns With Specimen Trees

Impressive Entrance And Tarmac Avenue Leading To Gravel Driveway And Ample Parking Area

