A beautiful family home

The property is extremely convenient to many amenities in Lisburn City Centre, with Belfast and many other parts of the province easily accessible via the nearby M1 motorway with Dobbies and Sprucefield Retail Park only a short distance away.

Briefly the accommodation comprises; spacious entrance hall with cloakroom/wc, ground floor sitting room/bedroom four with access to the rear garden. There is a large modern fitted kitchen with range of integrated appliances open plan to dining room and delightful lounge with feature fireplace and corner home office space. There are three well proportioned bedrooms, two with ensuite shower rooms and a modern bathroom. The accommodation is bright and beautifully presented by the current owners and offers flexibility for differing family requirements.

The internal accommodation is perfectly complimented by the excellent sized rear gardens which have been well landscaped with lawns, paved and stoned beds and a pebbled patio area. There is driveway parking, an integral garage and utility room to the rear.

FEATURES

Magnificent detached family home, superbly finished throughout and offering a homely feel

Spacious entrance hall with cloakroom/wc

Sitting room / bedroom four with doors to rear garden

Delightful first floor lounge with feature fireplace and corner home office

Modern fitted kitchen with range of integrated appliances open plan to dining room

Three well proportioned bedrooms, two with ensuite shower rooms

Modern bathroom

Immaculate standard of finish with an array of outstanding features, offering flexibility for differing family requirements

Beautifully landscaped rear gardens

