A beautiful Georgian style family home in an exclusive development

This is a beautifully presented semi detached, four-bedroom family home, located within a small exclusive development at 4 Kings Oak Mews in Lisburn.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:50 BST

It is a Georgian style family home, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers over £220,000.

Ideally situated in a quiet cul de sac, the property is only a few minutes’ drive from the historical and picturesque Royal Hillsborough, the location benefits from an array of local shops, award winning restaurants and schools within close proximity.

The property offers excellent, well proportioned accommodation, comprised of lounge, dining kitchen with integrated appliances, downstairs wc, separate utility and four bedrooms, principal with ensuite. The property also benefits from gardens in lawn and a matching detached garage.

Beautifully presented and finished to a high specification throughout, this is a must see property for all those aspiring to purchase their dream affordable family home in a highly desirable area.

