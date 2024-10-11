This fine home, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers over £975,000, has a beautiful homely feel and is surrounded by mature gardens with stunning country views.

The property briefly comprises; spacious reception hall with a separate toilet and cloakroom/storage area and study.

There is a delightful formal drawing room open plan to dining room with stunning country views and access to the delightful patios.

There is a good sized open plan modern fitted kitchen to casual dining area and separate utility room and further family and garden room.

On the first floor there is a stunning gallery landing and casual sitting area.

There are four well proportioned bedrooms, all with ensuites including a principal bedroom with large fully fitted dressing room with dressing area.

The property benefits from oil fired under floor heating on the ground floor and double glazed windows.

Externally, there is ample driveway parking to the front accessed via a private gated entrance and shared driveway with a right of way, and mature, landscaped gardens, patio area and water feature with fabulous country views to Malone Golf Club over open countryside.

