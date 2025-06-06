A beautiful period style detached home with an array of original features

This truly beautiful detached family home is on the market with Joyce Clarke Estate Agents priced at offers around £499,500.

It enjoys total privacy from the hustle and bustle of daily life, whilst only a short distance from the popular village of Moira.

The property sits on a spacious site extending to approximately one acre including former sand arena.

Stone walls and mature hedge surround the property which includes gardens laden with trees, shrubs and garden features.

Steeped in history, with part of the dwelling dating back to approximately 1830s, this beautiful detached family home is full of character and has retained many of its original features.

The living accommodation comprises of four reception rooms and two further rooms on the top floor.

The property boasts five bedrooms, family bathroom, showroom, ensuite to master bedroom and ground floor WC.

The tarmac courtyard provides excellent parking and includes access to attached store, double stable block and large double garage with floored attic.

FEATURES:

Beautiful period style detached home with an array of original features to include natural stone and slate roof

Four reception rooms

Five well proportioned bedrooms

Stable block and sand school

Beautifully landscaped fully enclosed gardens

Detached double garage with electric roller doors

Fuel efficient solar panels

CCTV system

