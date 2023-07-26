A bespoke architecturally designed home with breath taking views of the Hillsborough countryside

Downshire Estate Agents are delighted to present to the premier homes market, No.51B Lakeland Road, Royal Hillsborough.

Priced at offers over £485,000, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a bespoke architecturally designed family home extending to c.3000 sq ft and offering exceptionally well presented, flexible and generous accommodation, set on a stunning elevated site with views over beautiful Lough Aghery Lake and the surrounding countryside.

This superb energy efficient property, constructed in 2019, is finished to the very highest standard of specification and craftmanship, combining the use of natural and traditional materials the current owners have created a high-end, sophisticated, and stylish interior, which perfectly blends functionality with contemporary conveniences, and home comforts.

The cleverly designed layout offers adaptable accommodation with many additional extras, and outstanding features, encapsulating the feeling of space, luxury, and quality throughout.

The beautiful entrance porch opens to an expansive reception hall, and features a striking half-turn staircase, there are two receptions rooms, one with a feature wood burning stove and on-trend sliding pocket doors to the spacious kitchen and dining room, a utility and boot room, rear hallway and w.c. on the ground floor.

The first floor features a galleried landing, four bedrooms, including three with ensuites, and two with dressing rooms, a newly fitted principal bathroom with feature free standing roll-top bath and the gracious master suite incorporates a dressing room, and a luxury ensuite.

The exterior is equally impressive, with extensive perfectly manicured lawns, and two block brick paved seating areas, ideal for alfresco dining and designed to maximise the panoramic views and tranquil sunsets.

The supersized integral garage is accessed via an automated roller shutter door and the tarmac drive and parking area can accommodate multiple vehicles to both the front and rear of the property. A covered seating area to the rear is ideal for outdoor barbequing and entertaining.

Surrounded by breathtaking views, peaceful countryside and a wealth of natural beauty, Lakeland Road offers all the benefits of rural living yet is only a short drive to the excellent amenities.

An outstanding bespoke residence on the periphery of Royal Hillsborough, sure to have wide appeal to those seeking a substantial, energy efficient family home in a beautiful and peaceful rural setting.

