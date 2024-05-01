Created by Lennon Homes, this highly desirable home, on the market with Stewart Estate Agents priced at offers around £925,000, uses a wealth of experience and expertise to include creative design, latest technology and clever landscaping.

Having caught the attention of ITV producers for a recent competition further confirms the commitment of Lennon Homes to create bespoke, eye catching homes.

Uniquely, this property offers the opportunity to either purchase or lease adjoining land, for those with equestrian or similar requirements.

FEATURES

Rare to the market, a design led family home, affording the opportunity to lease or purchase further land if required

Easily accessible to Moira, Lisburn, the M1 to Belfast and Belfast International Airport

Air Source Heat Pump, Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery System providing a highly efficient and renewable solution for heating and hot water

Double height entrance hall with a bespoke staircase in walnut and glass

Minimalist fitted kitchen with top quality appliances, large island with waterfall worktop and a walk in pantry

Striking double height family room open plan to the dining area and kitchen

Two further reception rooms on the ground floor both with porcelain tiled flooring

Boot room with mirrored storage leading to the cloakroom and separate utility room with fitted units for concealed appliances

Master bedroom with exceptional views, fitted dressing room, ensuite with double sinks and walk in shower

Three further bedrooms on the first floor, bedroom two with walk in wardrobe and ensuite shower room

All bathrooms have floating vanity units, low flush WC’s, heated towel radiators and glazed shower enclosures. The family bathroom includes an Adamsez free standing bath

Porcelain tiles and zoned under floor heating throughout the home

Detached double garage with insulated, electric panel door

Anthracite PVC double glazing throughout

Wired for Ultra fast, full fibre broadband

Smart Phone Controls for the heating, alarm & security system, CCTV and entrance gates

Extensive use of ambient, outdoor lighting and provision for robotic lawnmower in the garden

1 . A stunning modern home in the Ballinderry countryside Take a look inside this gorgeous property which is on the market now Photo: Stewart Estate Agents

2 . A stunning modern home in the Ballinderry countryside Take a look inside this gorgeous property which is on the market now Photo: Stewart Estate Agents

3 . A stunning modern home in the Ballinderry countryside Take a look inside this gorgeous property which is on the market now Photo: Stewart Estate Agents

4 . A stunning modern home in the Ballinderry countryside Take a look inside this gorgeous property which is on the market now Photo: Stewart Estate Agents