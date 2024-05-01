Created by Lennon Homes, this highly desirable home, on the market with Stewart Estate Agents priced at offers around £925,000, uses a wealth of experience and expertise to include creative design, latest technology and clever landscaping.
Having caught the attention of ITV producers for a recent competition further confirms the commitment of Lennon Homes to create bespoke, eye catching homes.
Uniquely, this property offers the opportunity to either purchase or lease adjoining land, for those with equestrian or similar requirements.
FEATURES
Rare to the market, a design led family home, affording the opportunity to lease or purchase further land if required
Easily accessible to Moira, Lisburn, the M1 to Belfast and Belfast International Airport
Air Source Heat Pump, Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery System providing a highly efficient and renewable solution for heating and hot water
Double height entrance hall with a bespoke staircase in walnut and glass
Minimalist fitted kitchen with top quality appliances, large island with waterfall worktop and a walk in pantry
Striking double height family room open plan to the dining area and kitchen
Two further reception rooms on the ground floor both with porcelain tiled flooring
Boot room with mirrored storage leading to the cloakroom and separate utility room with fitted units for concealed appliances
Master bedroom with exceptional views, fitted dressing room, ensuite with double sinks and walk in shower
Three further bedrooms on the first floor, bedroom two with walk in wardrobe and ensuite shower room
All bathrooms have floating vanity units, low flush WC’s, heated towel radiators and glazed shower enclosures. The family bathroom includes an Adamsez free standing bath
Porcelain tiles and zoned under floor heating throughout the home
Detached double garage with insulated, electric panel door
Anthracite PVC double glazing throughout
Wired for Ultra fast, full fibre broadband
Smart Phone Controls for the heating, alarm & security system, CCTV and entrance gates
Extensive use of ambient, outdoor lighting and provision for robotic lawnmower in the garden