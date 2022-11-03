The property benefits from bright, spacious family accommodation featuring an open plan Kitchen/Dining/Family area to the rear with floor to ceiling glazing.Outside, a wide tarmacadam driveway provides excellent parking and leads to a Garage, whilst the enclosed rear garden is in lawn and cobble paving, with timber decked and paved patio areas.Conveniently placed for Boomers Way, both Lisburn and Belfast are easily accessible, whilst the International Airport is only approximately 20 minutes by car. Local shops are within walking distance, and leading Primary and Secondary/Grammar Schools are within easy reach.Accommodation comprises:-Ground floor: Entrance Porch; Spacious Reception Hall; Downstairs Cloakroom/w.c.; Lounge; Open plan Kitchen/Dining/Family Area; Utility Room.First floor: Master Bedroom with Ensuite Shower Room; 3 further Bedrooms; Bathroom.Specification includes: Gas fired central heating; PVC double glazed windows; Oak internal doors; Alarm system.Outside: Long and wide tarmacadam driveway leading to Detached Garage (6.4 x 3.2) with up and over door, light and power.Fully enclosed rear garden in lawn and cobble paving, with separate raised paved and timber decked patio areas. Timber fence surround.Sensor lights to rear. Tap. Outside sockets.