This truly unique property at 17 Ballynahinch Street, Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Downshire Estate Agents priced at offers over £269,950.

The house has been sympathetically modernised to seamlessly blend the eclectic mix of period style with modern home comforts, to include, a new energy-efficient, condensing oil-fired boiler and hot water cylinder, upgraded and certified electrical specification, refurbished and upgraded kitchen and tiling and uPVC ‘Georgian’ style double glazed windows.

The ground floor boasts a welcoming entrance porch with feature leaded glass window, living room with solid Oak flooring and feature fireplace, spacious kitchen/dining room with extensive selection of hand-crafted cabinetry, integrated appliances, twin bowl Belfast sink with Quooker tap and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

The first floor offers two large double bedrooms, both with built in robes and a modern principal bathroom.

This delightful home is further complemented by a south facing, private and enclosed rear terrace garden, ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

