A charming 19th century cottage in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
This is a rare opportunity to acquire an attractive, early nineteenth century period home, offering a charming cottage style ambience, in an enviable location in the heart of the affluent and highly desirable Royal Hillsborough village, with all the excellent amenities right on the doorstep.

This truly unique property at 17 Ballynahinch Street, Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Downshire Estate Agents priced at offers over £269,950.

The house has been sympathetically modernised to seamlessly blend the eclectic mix of period style with modern home comforts, to include, a new energy-efficient, condensing oil-fired boiler and hot water cylinder, upgraded and certified electrical specification, refurbished and upgraded kitchen and tiling and uPVC ‘Georgian’ style double glazed windows.

The ground floor boasts a welcoming entrance porch with feature leaded glass window, living room with solid Oak flooring and feature fireplace, spacious kitchen/dining room with extensive selection of hand-crafted cabinetry, integrated appliances, twin bowl Belfast sink with Quooker tap and ample space for a dining table and chairs.

The first floor offers two large double bedrooms, both with built in robes and a modern principal bathroom.

This delightful home is further complemented by a south facing, private and enclosed rear terrace garden, ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining.

This historic property in Royal Hillsborough is on the market now

Take a look inside this 19th century cottage

Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

Take a look inside this 19th century cottage

Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

Take a look inside this 19th century cottage

Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

Take a look inside this 19th century cottage

Photo: Downshire Estate Agents

