‘Glenfirs Cottage' at 12 Yewtree Hill Road Moira is a charming property bursting with character and set on a picturesque site of circa 0.75 acres.

On the market with Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents, the original cottage dates back to 1897 and over the years it has been extended and improved all the time keeping its charm and character.

This stunning family home offers flexible and spacious accommodation spread over two floors, it has the option to be used as a four, five or even six bedroom house depending on buyer requirements.

The nature of the gardens and nearby surroundings of the house give you the feeling that you are in the middle of the countryside and it is simply so peaceful.

In reality though you are very centrally located and in easy reach of the nearby Maghaberry Village just 0.5 mile away, Moira and the M1 Motorway just over three miles and slightly further to Lisburn just over six miles.

The property is accessed via a sweeping driveway leading to the front of the property and beautiful gardens which are simply perfect, there is also a large double garage with floored loft which could be converted into a games room.

1 . Take a look inside this characterful cottage This gorgeous Moira home is on the market now Photo: Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents

2 . Take a look inside this characterful cottage This gorgeous Moira home is on the market now Photo: Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents

3 . Take a look inside this characterful cottage This gorgeous Moira home is on the market now Photo: Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents

4 . Take a look inside this characterful cottage This gorgeous Moira home is on the market now Photo: Marc Fegan Bespoke Estate Agents

Next Page Page 1 of 4