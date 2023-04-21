Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
3 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
3 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
5 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
5 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
This Aghalee property is on the market nowThis Aghalee property is on the market now
This Aghalee property is on the market now

A charming cottage full of character

‘Looks can be deceiving’ certainly applies to this most interesting, spacious detached family home at 6 Brankins Island Road Aghalee.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

Originally a charming cottage, the property, which is on the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents priced at offers around £350,000, has been sympathetically extended to the rear, seamlessly adding a large open plan Entertaining Lounge/Dining/Kitchen space on the ground floor with additional Bathroom and Bedroom accommodation over.

An added feature of note is that the original cottage and extension can also be used independently, providing scope to utilise one as a ‘granny flat’ or indeed as currently operated for ‘Air Bnb’.

Whilst enjoying a delightful rural setting with panoramic views over open countryside and across to Lough Neagh, the property is conveniently placed, only approximately 8 miles from the motorway network, 14 miles from the International Airport, 13 miles from Lisburn and 25 miles to Belfast City Hall.Accommodation comprises in brief:-Ground floor: Entrance Porch; Entrance Hall; Living Room; Kitchen/Dining Area; Utility; Bathroom; 2 Bedrooms; Large open plan Entertaining Lounge.First floor: Landing; door to Spacious Internal Landing; Master Bedroom; Bedroom 4; Bathroom; Store/Study.Specification includes: Oil fired central heating (underfloor to Entertaining Lounge); uPVC double glazed windows; PVC fascias; Alarm system; `Smart home` wiring to extension.Outside: Twin pillared entrances with wrought iron gates to front, one with driveway and one with driveway leading to Aluminium 4 car Garage/Workshop. Gardens to front in lawn.Separate gated entrance to extensive gravelled area to side and rear.

This Aghalee property is on the market now

1. Take a look inside this charming cottage

This Aghalee property is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents

This Aghalee property is on the market now

2. Take a look inside this charming cottage

This Aghalee property is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents

This Aghalee property is on the market now

3. Take a look inside this charming cottage

This Aghalee property is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents

This Aghalee property is on the market now

4. Take a look inside this charming cottage

This Aghalee property is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents

Next Page
Page 1 of 3