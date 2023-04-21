‘Looks can be deceiving’ certainly applies to this most interesting, spacious detached family home at 6 Brankins Island Road Aghalee.

Originally a charming cottage, the property, which is on the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents priced at offers around £350,000, has been sympathetically extended to the rear, seamlessly adding a large open plan Entertaining Lounge/Dining/Kitchen space on the ground floor with additional Bathroom and Bedroom accommodation over.

An added feature of note is that the original cottage and extension can also be used independently, providing scope to utilise one as a ‘granny flat’ or indeed as currently operated for ‘Air Bnb’.

Whilst enjoying a delightful rural setting with panoramic views over open countryside and across to Lough Neagh, the property is conveniently placed, only approximately 8 miles from the motorway network, 14 miles from the International Airport, 13 miles from Lisburn and 25 miles to Belfast City Hall.Accommodation comprises in brief:-Ground floor: Entrance Porch; Entrance Hall; Living Room; Kitchen/Dining Area; Utility; Bathroom; 2 Bedrooms; Large open plan Entertaining Lounge.First floor: Landing; door to Spacious Internal Landing; Master Bedroom; Bedroom 4; Bathroom; Store/Study.Specification includes: Oil fired central heating (underfloor to Entertaining Lounge); uPVC double glazed windows; PVC fascias; Alarm system; `Smart home` wiring to extension.Outside: Twin pillared entrances with wrought iron gates to front, one with driveway and one with driveway leading to Aluminium 4 car Garage/Workshop. Gardens to front in lawn.Separate gated entrance to extensive gravelled area to side and rear.

