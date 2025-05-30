A charming Edwardian property in Royal Hillsborough makes the ideal family home

This property at 45 Ballynahinch Road, Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £630,000.

‘Parkdale’ was sensitively restored and extended in 2006 with charming light, bright and modern interiors throughout.

The rear Annex is ideal for modern family living or for those with office/studio needs with independent parking and separate heating system.

The property is nestled in private and mature gardens with sheltered outdoor seating areas.

FEATURES:

Light, bright and modern accommodation throughout

Well-proportioned living areas with twin aspects offer cosy reception areas

Generous open plan kitchen diner to the rear ideal for modern family living

The main property (no.45) offers four well-proportioned bedrooms plus a study (fifth bedroom)

Gas fired central heating

uPVC double glazing

Two large outbuildings to side of main dwelling

