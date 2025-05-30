A charming Edwardian property in Royal Hillsborough makes the ideal family home

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th May 2025, 16:29 BST
This charming Edwardian home dating back to 1918 has been renovated to modern standards and even comes with its own two bedroom annex.

This property at 45 Ballynahinch Road, Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £630,000.

‘Parkdale’ was sensitively restored and extended in 2006 with charming light, bright and modern interiors throughout.

The rear Annex is ideal for modern family living or for those with office/studio needs with independent parking and separate heating system.

The property is nestled in private and mature gardens with sheltered outdoor seating areas.

FEATURES:

Light, bright and modern accommodation throughout

Well-proportioned living areas with twin aspects offer cosy reception areas

Generous open plan kitchen diner to the rear ideal for modern family living

The main property (no.45) offers four well-proportioned bedrooms plus a study (fifth bedroom)

Gas fired central heating

uPVC double glazing

Two large outbuildings to side of main dwelling

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex

Take a look inside this stunning Edwardian home

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex Photo: Templeton Robinson

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex

Take a look inside this stunning Edwardian home

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex Photo: Templeton Robinson

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex

Take a look inside this stunning Edwardian home

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex Photo: Templeton Robinson

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex

Take a look inside this stunning Edwardian home

This property in Royal Hillsborough has been renovated to modern standards and comes with a two bedroom annex Photo: Templeton Robinson

Related topics:Edwardian
