With tremendous attention to detail this superb property at 15 Hillhead Road Glenavy, which is on the market with Bill McCann Estate Agents priced at offers around £565,000, combines striking elevations with spacious open plan accommodation ideal for entertaining and flexible in layout to suit individual family requirements, featuring a host of top quality internal and external features and finishes complemented by stylish presentation throughout.

The property also provides a wide enough hall for scope to convert the roof space (subject to statutory planning approvals).

Offering the perfect blend of prime location, design flair, a top calibre build quality and privacy we highly recommend early viewing to fully appreciate all this superb home has to offer.

Accommodation briefly comprises; Entrance Hall, Lounge, open plan Kitchen/Living/Dining Space, Utility, Cloakroom, four Bedrooms (one currently used as dining room), Bathroom, Detached Double Garage (with WC), Workshop and separate Woodshed/Summerhouse.

Outside; Double electric gated entry to spacious tarmac driveway to front side and rear. Spacious well-maintained lawns with stocked beds with array of plants, shrubs and mature trees. Outside lighting, water tap.

PVC triple glazed windows / Air source heat pump / Thermal solar panels / Under floor heating / Alarm system installed / Camera security system / Sewage treatment plant / Heat recovery ventilation system to ensure fresh air circulated throughout house / Photovoltaic Panels

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Glenavy property This stunning house is on the market now Photo: Bill McCann Estate Agents

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Glenavy property This stunning house is on the market now Photo: Bill McCann Estate Agents

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Glenavy property This stunning house is on the market now Photo: Bill McCann Estate Agents