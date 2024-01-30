Register
A detached family home in a superb idyllic setting with views over the countryside

This attractive extended detached home at 202 Hillhall Road, Lisburn, occupies an excellent site and is set in a superb tranquil, idyllic country situation with views of the surrounding countryside to the rear of the property.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jan 2024, 16:19 GMT

Whilst enjoying this extremely quiet and private location the property, on the market with Templeton Robinson for offers over £795,000, provides excellent convenience with both Belfast and Lisburn easily accessible.

The property offers generous, comfortable accommodation.

The bespoke kitchen seamlessly open plan to a spacious dining and living area, serves as the heart of the home.

Enhanced by a cosy stove, the living space features bi-folding doors which open gracefully to the rear garden, creating a seamless indoor - outdoor transition and allowing the owners to bask in the beauty of nature.

The adaptable accommodation lends itself to catering for all modern living requirements and is further enhanced by a double garage with electric up and over doors, providing secure parking and storage.

Above the garage lies a versatile annex, offering a multitude of possibilities such as a home office, gym or an additional living space.

This excellent family home will have a wide ranging appeal, thus early viewing is essential to appreciate it in its entirety.

