A gorgeous detached home set in the heart of the Dromara countryside
Set in approximately 0.6 acre, this beautifully presented accommodation extends to approximately 3441 square feet to include detached garage and is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers around £399,950.
FEATURES:
Bright and spacious reception hall with pvc composite double glazed entrance door and tiled floor
Lounge with decorative wooden and granite fireplace with open fire
Separate dining room
Sunroom with pvc double glazed french doors to patio area
Luxury kitchen/dining area with integrated appliances / adjoining utility room
Five bedrooms (four with luxury shower room en suites / four with built in storage)
Spacious luxury bathroom including quadrant shower cubicle and free standing roll top bath tub
Front and side garden laid in lawn with spacious tarmac parking area / extensive raised lawn with panoramic countryside views / rear garden laid in lawn with tarmac driveway and gated entrance
Detached double garage with two roller shutter doors
