This detached country residence at 62 Moneynabane Road, Dromara, occupies a spacious rural setting with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

Set in approximately 0.6 acre, this beautifully presented accommodation extends to approximately 3441 square feet to include detached garage and is on the market with Henry Graham Estate Agents priced at offers around £399,950.

FEATURES:

Bright and spacious reception hall with pvc composite double glazed entrance door and tiled floor

Lounge with decorative wooden and granite fireplace with open fire

Separate dining room

Sunroom with pvc double glazed french doors to patio area

Luxury kitchen/dining area with integrated appliances / adjoining utility room

Five bedrooms (four with luxury shower room en suites / four with built in storage)

Spacious luxury bathroom including quadrant shower cubicle and free standing roll top bath tub

Front and side garden laid in lawn with spacious tarmac parking area / extensive raised lawn with panoramic countryside views / rear garden laid in lawn with tarmac driveway and gated entrance

Detached double garage with two roller shutter doors

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Dromara home This detached country property is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

2 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Dromara home This detached country property is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents

3 . Take a look inside this gorgeous Dromara home This detached country property is on the market now Photo: Henry Graham Estate Agents