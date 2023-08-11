A gorgeous five bedroom detached home in the heart of the Dromore countryside
On the market with The Agent, the modern home at 15 Glen Road Dromore, is priced at £480,000.
FEATURES:
ENTRANCE HALL:
Wooden and glazed front door with glazed side panels
Grand feature central staircase
Cloakroom under stairs
LOUNGE: 13’ x 14’
Stone fireplace with gas fire inset
FAMILY ROOM: 17’ x 14’
Stone fireplace with open fire
Double doors leading to dining room
DINING ROOM: 14’ x 9’
Solid wooden floor
Double doors leading to Garden
KITCHEN DINING: 19’10” x 13’
A range of high and low level units
Granite worktops
Partially tiled walls
Glass splash back to cooker
Free standing range cooker
Leading to sunroom
SUNROOM: 12’ x 12’
Solid wooden floor
Patio doors leading to paved sundeck
UTILITY AREA: 8’ x 7’
A range of high and low level units
Plumbed for washer and space for dryer
Door to garden
DOWNSTAIRS WC: 4’ x 7’
Pedestal wash hand basin
Low flush WC
FIRST FLOOR LANDING:
Hot press
MASTER BEDROOM: 12’ 10” x 14’
Built in wardrobes
ENSUITE: 9’ x 3’
Fully tiled floor
Walk in shower
BEDROOM TWO: 10’ x 14’
FAMILY BATHROOM: 9’ x 10’
Fully tiled floor
Partially tiled walls
Free standing bath
Sink unit
Low flush WC
Walk in shower with a high pressure water system
BEDROOM THREE: 14’ x 9’
BEDROOM FOUR: 14’ x 13’
ENSUITE: 10’ x 3’ 10”
Fully tiled floor
Walk in double waterfall shower with high pressure water system
Sink unit
Low flush WC
BEDROOM FIVE: 12’ x 9’
OUTSIDE:
Sweeping tarmac driveway leading to a double garage with ample parking space for numerous vehicles.
Front and rear garden laid mostly in lawn with mature shrubs and trees.