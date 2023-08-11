Register
A gorgeous five bedroom detached home in the heart of the Dromore countryside

This superb five-bedroom family home is set in the countryside on a large one acre site on the Glen Road in Dromore.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST

On the market with The Agent, the modern home at 15 Glen Road Dromore, is priced at £480,000.

FEATURES:

ENTRANCE HALL:

Wooden and glazed front door with glazed side panels

Grand feature central staircase

Cloakroom under stairs

LOUNGE: 13’ x 14’

Stone fireplace with gas fire inset

FAMILY ROOM: 17’ x 14’

Stone fireplace with open fire

Double doors leading to dining room

DINING ROOM: 14’ x 9’

Solid wooden floor

Double doors leading to Garden

KITCHEN DINING: 19’10” x 13’

A range of high and low level units

Granite worktops

Partially tiled walls

Glass splash back to cooker

Free standing range cooker

Leading to sunroom

SUNROOM: 12’ x 12’

Solid wooden floor

Patio doors leading to paved sundeck

UTILITY AREA: 8’ x 7’

A range of high and low level units

Plumbed for washer and space for dryer

Door to garden

DOWNSTAIRS WC: 4’ x 7’

Pedestal wash hand basin

Low flush WC

FIRST FLOOR LANDING:

Hot press

MASTER BEDROOM: 12’ 10” x 14’

Built in wardrobes

ENSUITE: 9’ x 3’

Fully tiled floor

Walk in shower

BEDROOM TWO: 10’ x 14’

FAMILY BATHROOM: 9’ x 10’

Fully tiled floor

Partially tiled walls

Free standing bath

Sink unit

Low flush WC

Walk in shower with a high pressure water system

BEDROOM THREE: 14’ x 9’

BEDROOM FOUR: 14’ x 13’

ENSUITE: 10’ x 3’ 10”

Fully tiled floor

Walk in double waterfall shower with high pressure water system

Sink unit

Low flush WC

BEDROOM FIVE: 12’ x 9’

OUTSIDE:

Sweeping tarmac driveway leading to a double garage with ample parking space for numerous vehicles.

Front and rear garden laid mostly in lawn with mature shrubs and trees.

