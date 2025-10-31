The property at 80 Lurgan Road, Crumlin is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £495,000.
With adaptable accommodation the home could be tailored to meet a variety of needs and currently comprises four reception rooms, six bedrooms (two with ensuite facilities), study, and games room over integral garage. Of special note is the decked balcony.
FEATURES:
Living room with porcelain tiled floor, living room with solid Canadian oak
Wooden floor and feature Belfast brick fireplace with solid fuel burning stove
Painted oak country style kitchen with old Belfast sink unit, oil fired aga and generous casual dining/living space
Separate utility room
Family room, sun room and study with Canadian oak wooden floor
Integral garage with electric door and games room above
Ground floor wet room with first floor bathroom
Principal bedroom with Canadian oak wooden floor, double doors to decked balcony, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom, views over Lough Neagh
Five further bedrooms, guest with ensuite shower room
Stone driveway parking, gardens to the front, side and rear with natural screening and mature fruit trees
Upvc double glazed windows, combination of oil fired and wood pellet central heating/secutity alarm system
Shared private laneway
Potential for annex