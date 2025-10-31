Buying a house - 3 mistakes buyers make when viewing a property for the first time

A magnificent home with stunning views over Lough Neagh

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2025, 16:36 GMT
Constructed to the highest of standards and requiring nothing of a new owner to do but move in, this spacious detached family home of circa 4,500 Sq Ft will impress even the most discerning of purchasers and could be suitable to a broad range of clients including those looking to work from home.

The property at 80 Lurgan Road, Crumlin is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers over £495,000.

With adaptable accommodation the home could be tailored to meet a variety of needs and currently comprises four reception rooms, six bedrooms (two with ensuite facilities), study, and games room over integral garage. Of special note is the decked balcony.

FEATURES:

Living room with porcelain tiled floor, living room with solid Canadian oak

Wooden floor and feature Belfast brick fireplace with solid fuel burning stove

Painted oak country style kitchen with old Belfast sink unit, oil fired aga and generous casual dining/living space

Separate utility room

Family room, sun room and study with Canadian oak wooden floor

Integral garage with electric door and games room above

Ground floor wet room with first floor bathroom

Principal bedroom with Canadian oak wooden floor, double doors to decked balcony, walk-in wardrobe and ensuite bathroom, views over Lough Neagh

Five further bedrooms, guest with ensuite shower room

Stone driveway parking, gardens to the front, side and rear with natural screening and mature fruit trees

Upvc double glazed windows, combination of oil fired and wood pellet central heating/secutity alarm system

Shared private laneway

Potential for annex

This detached home is on the market priced at offers over £495,000

