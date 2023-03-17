A rare opportunity to buy a distinctive property in the heart of the Hillsborough countryside

Exclusivity, tranquillity and a classic style of timeless quality. This is ‘Corrib Cottage’, located just off Harrys Road at 12 Eglantine Demesne Road in Hillsborough.

The distinctive property, which is on the market with Gerard McClinton Estate Agent priced at £415,000, is approached by a sweeping maintained country lane, which leads into a distinguished courtyard setting.

With only eight homes, this location rarely has properties available for sale on the open market.

Built just over 10 years ago, the property has been superbly maintained by its owners.

The inviting, beautifully decorated entrance hall draws you into the dining kitchen; comprising of classic country style fittings, a central oil fired Aga and an ample dining area.

This opens onto a warm and comfortable living room, with space to sit numerous guests and a feature fireplace with brick surround, leading onto the glazed sun room with a wood-burning stove. Overlooking the rear garden, this is a superb area to relax and enjoy the abundance of light that flows into the room.

Also on the ground floor is a stylish cloakroom with WC, bedroom 4 / Study / Snug Room and a separate utility area with sink and plumbing for the washing machine. On the first floor is the master suite. The main bedroom is a generous double and benefits from an en suite shower room. Two further bedrooms, a large built-in storage area and the main family bathroom suite complete the accommodation internally. Outside to the front is the main courtyard area and two allocated car parking spaces. To the rear is a beautifully maintained paved garden currently with a range of shrubs, floral plants and grass lawn. This is a very peaceful area, idyllic in the good evenings. Residents of the estate can avail of its beautiful country walking paths and stunning scenery.

Whilst in a countryside setting, you are in close proximity to Hillsborough Village with its lakes, Castle, forest walks, shops, bars and restaurants. Sprucefield Shopping Centre & the M1 & A1 are minutes away offering excellent transport links to Belfast and Dublin.

For further information contact Gerard McClinton Estate Agent on 028 9099 2884.

