A rare opportunity to buy a stunning family home in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

Downshire Estate Agents are delighted to present to the market, The Granary, 3 Governors Gate Lane, Royal Hillsborough.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire an exclusive, extended home in the multi-award winning, and original heritage development, synonymous with timeless traditional architectural design, and construction, cleverly combining the charm and ambience of Georgian period styling with modern build quality, technology, and refined home comforts.

This substantial family home, priced at offers over £485,000, extends to c.2000sq.ft and occupies a picturesque, leafy corner site in a quiet cul-de-sac location.

The gracious interiors offer luxurious living space with an impressive high-quality finish, extended, and stylishly decorated with flair and impeccable taste, the current owners have seamlessly merged original re-claimed features, with bespoke craftmanship, to create this outstanding home, which offers versatile family accommodation, and is complemented beautifully by the matching garage, low-maintenance gardens, and outdoor space, designed to be enjoyed by all the family.

A welcoming hallway rich in period detail is a taste of what lies ahead, laid out over three floors, this impressive home offers a growing family everything they need and more.

A gracious drawing room, with feature sandstone fireplace, overlooks the rear, and an extended kitchen/dining room designed to maximise natural light, opens out to the southerly rear garden, and leads to a relaxing family room, all with feature French doors to the rear garden.

A guest w.c. and snug/playroom complete the accommodation on ground level. Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms (one en-suite), and a principal family bathroom.

The second floor boasts the impressive master suite, spanning the width of the house, and incorporating a walk-in, fully fitted dressing room and spacious contemporary en-suite.

The exterior offers a pretty cottage garden, laid in lawns with a mature laurel hedgerow, and selection of well-established trees and shrubs. A private decking area to the rear provides ideal outdoor dining and space for all the family to enjoy. The tarmac driveway accommodates two cars and leads to a recently built, attached garage with cottage door, and well-equipped utility area.

With its superb location, superior accommodation and standard of finish, this exceptional home will appeal to a wide range of prospective buyers, specifically families looking for their forever home.

