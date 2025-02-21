A spacious bungalow with gorgeous views of the Hillsborough countryside

Internally this property, on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £595,000, provides a vast range of flexible living accommodation which is rarely found in a detached bungalow and will cater to every possible buyer.

Internally the property consists of five well-appointed bedrooms, main bedroom with en-suite shower room, a newly fitted luxurious family bathroom, separate study, dining room, family room, lounge, wrap around balcony, kitchen diner and a utility room.

Externally, the property provides a double entry with entrance pillars, spacious tarmac driveway to forecourt parking and mature well-maintained gardens in spacious lawns with a variety of shrubs, trees and plants.

To the rear there is an extensive concrete yard area providing excellent access and on-site parking, a large detached workshop / outbuilding, additional well maintained lawn areas and approximately five acres of prime agricultural land.

The property further benefits from oil fired central heating, UPVC double glazing throughout and an integral double garage.

Providing stunning uninterrupted views of rolling countryside from an elevated private position on the outskirts of Hillsborough, this property must be seen to be appreciated

