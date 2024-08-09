A spacious, contemporary, yet historic family home

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:08 GMT
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 13:44 GMT
Built in 1930 by Mr R Braithwaite, a local quarry owner, this substantial, secluded 3387sqft detached residence sits on a private site of approximately 13 acres, with its own self contained Annex with living / kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.

Castlerobin House, 2 Braithwaites Road, is located at the top of Pond Park Road East in Lisburn, is on the market with Eastwood Estate Agents priced at £675,000.

The current owners have upgraded the property in recent years to create a spacious, contemporary family home.

Entering through the period double doors leads to an impressive entrance hall, with high ceiling and striking staircase.

Two formal reception rooms, both with bay windows, are located at the front of the property.

An office / reception three sits just behind them along with a separate ground floor cloak room with wc.

To the rear of the property is now a stunning, contemporary kitchen dining family room, measuring an impressive 25ft in length and features a beautiful and functional fitted kitchen with an extensive range of wall and base units, granite worktops and large central island. There is also a separate utility room and store room.

Continuing along the ground floor leads to a large self contained ‘Granny Annex’, which is ideal for those with elderly relatives or teens needing their own space.

It could also be a superb area for those that need to work from home. It comprises its own bathroom, large double bedroom and a living room with fitted kitchen. This room overlooks and has doors onto the extensive gardens.

On the first floor are four very well proportioned bedrooms, the master now benefits from a recently installed contemporary en suite.

Bedroom no. five, now has a staircase to the extensive loft area.

A stunning new bathroom suite has also been installed with feature freestanding bath and separate shower cubicle.

