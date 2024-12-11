This property at 3B The Pines in Royal Hillsborough is on the market with Downshire Estate Agents priced at offers over £289,950.

This delightful property offers versatile, spacious and well-presented accommodation, over two floors with luxurious, bespoke interior designed décor and finishes throughout.

An abundance of natural light floods into the spacious open plan living/kitchen/dining room, which boasts a contemporary wall mounted gas fire, French doors to a Juliette style balcony and an impressive, well-appointed ‘Chefs Kitchen’, with a superb selection of hand-crafted solid American Walnut and contrasting sleek, high gloss cabinetry, complimented perfectly by the Italian quartz worktops, bespoke matching breakfast bar with curved finish, and quality integrated appliances.

The spacious principal bedroom offers a superb walk-in, fully fitted dressing room, and bedroom (2) boasts an ensuite W.C. The remaining two bedrooms could easily be utilised as a home office, music room or reception rooms.

A modern principal bathroom and additional shower room complete the accommodation.

The property benefits from predominantly uPVC double glazed windows, recently installed gas central heating and additional underfloor heating to hallway, bathroom and kitchen area, and is wired throughout for a retro Bang and Olufsen complete sound system.

