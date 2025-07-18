This stunning five-bedroom home at 101 Villa Wood Road, Dromore, is on the market with Gerard McClinton Estate Agent, priced at offers around £925,000.

Built in 2004 and acquired by the current owners in 2017, the property has since undergone a thoughtful programme of enhancement, creating a magnificent home finished to an impeccable standard throughout.

Every inch of this home has been carefully designed to offer both comfort and style, with generous proportions and a flawless flow between living, entertaining, and relaxation spaces.

Set in 2.1 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, the grounds themselves are a major feature – offering both elegance and utility.

Sweeping lawns, mature trees, and ornamental planting surround the property, while a separate 1.5 acre (approx) paddock adds further appeal for those with equestrian interests or aspirations for hobby farming.

Inside, the accommodation is bright, expansive and highly versatile.

Multiple reception rooms offer the ideal setting for entertaining or relaxing, with panoramic views across the gardens and countryside beyond.

A statement kitchen lies at the heart of the home – a stunning bespoke space that opens onto casual dining and living areas, perfectly designed for family life.

Each of the bedrooms are generously sized, with luxurious bathroom suites and ample storage. The principal suite offers a private sanctuary, complete with walk-in dressing room and spacious en suite.

This is a home that impresses at every turn – from the high-spec finishes to the peace and privacy of its surroundings – yet it remains conveniently located within easy reach of Dromore town, the A1 for Belfast/Dublin access, and a range of reputable schools.

Viewings are strictly by appointment, contact Gerard McClinton on 02890992884

1 . Take a look inside this stunning modern family home This remarkable property is on the market now Photo: Gerard McClinton Estate Agent

