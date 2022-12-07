A striking contemporary home in Ballinderry Upper with everything a family needs for modern living

This is a striking contemporary style country residence enjoying a mature landscaped setting at 8b Station Road, Ballinderry Upper.

The property, which is being marketed by Stewart Estate Agents in Moira for offers around £665,000, includes individually designed interior accommodation extending to approximately 3500 sq. ft. and provides many striking architectural features.

There is an exclusive open plan hallway leading to the stunning sunroom with feature gallery landing above including a full height window overlooking the front lawns.

The split level drawing room includes an integrated remote control flame effect gas fire.

The dining room with double doors from hallway and double doors to a large decked patio is open plan to the kitchen.

There is a beautifully designed open plan live-in style kitchen with dining and family area including a feature tri fold patio door leading to the large decked patio.

The kitchen has contemporary style fitted units with ample storage cabinets as well as a feature island unit.

The property features five generous bedrooms including a luxury master suite with a walk through dressing room and contemporary style bathroom ensuite,

There is one bedroom on the ground floor with an adjoining ensuite shower room and three further bedrooms on the first floor, each with walk-in wardrobes and two sharing a Jack and Jill ensuite shower room,

There is also an exclusive fully tiled bathroom with walk-in shower enclosure, free standing bath, WC and feature wash hand basin.

The property includes an Integral garage with remote control garage door, and a separate utility room with stairs leading to a first floor office or bedroom six if required, as well as a downstairs WC with wash hand basin.

Beautifully landscaped gardens compliment a stunning mature Oak tree to the rear of the home, and there are neat lawns with mature planting and large timber decked patio to the rear.

1. Take a look inside this contemporary family home This stunning property is on the market now Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Take a look inside this contemporary family home This stunning property is on the market now Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Take a look inside this contemporary family home This stunning property is on the market now Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Take a look inside this contemporary family home This stunning property is on the market now Photo: Contributed Photo Sales