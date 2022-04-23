A striking country home

The property has a wonderful interior for modern living simply enhanced by the flow of natural light creating a light and airy feel to a luxury open plan kitchen and living room with bespoke fitted kitchen units, island unit and book case. A relaxed drawing room with attractive fireplace and feature window leads in from the hallway and connects through to the kitchen.

A rear hallway has a separate study or ground floor bedroom if required. The lifestyle appeal of this remarkable property is the tranquil setting, detached garden room or gymnasium as well as a barn with entertainment room including a fitted bar.

Located just off the Chapel Road in Glenavy, the A26 has a wonderful commuting opportunity for all areas of Northern Ireland.

FEATURES

Five Spacious bedrooms, master bedroom with dressing area

Stunning open plan live-in style kitchen with dining and living room

Bespoke hand painted kitchen with a generous range of fitted cabinet units with feature cooking area and over mantle. Built in appliances including coffee machine, dishwasher. Large Island unit with excellent storage

Living area with bespoke fitted storage cabinet, inset multi fuel stove and doors to the rear gardens

Open plan drawing room with attractive fireplace and feature bay window

Beautifully designed bathroom with quality white suite including a walk-in shower and feature fittings

Second floor shower room with an attractive fitted white suite

Detached barn with double doors for storage and an adjoining bar/games room with separate WC

An attractive detached brick built gym room or garden room

Stunning setting with existing stone remains set on approximately 7.7 acres