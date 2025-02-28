A stunning architect designed home in the heart of the Hillsborough countryside

Designed by renowned architect Des Ewing, it is on the market with Eastwood Agents, priced at £775,000.
Boasting with character and a high specification throughout, this home would be right up there for families and those wishing to enjoy the lavish country and village lifestyle.
Gulf Lane is an exclusive address which is located only minutes drive from Royal Hillsorough and with easy access to Sprucefield shopping centre, A1 and M1 motorway.
The property enjoys beautifully landscaped gardens on a site circa one acre with ample parking space in tarmac and beautiful granite paved outdoor living area featuring stone walls, external lighting and sound system.
FEATURES:
Entrance Porch Leading To An Open Plan Welcoming Hallway And Lounge Area
Contemporary Bespoke Fitted Kitchen With Seating Area And Range Of Built In Appliances.
Ground Floor Guest Bedroom With Independent External Front Door
State Of The Art Sonos Sound System With Speakers Internal And External
Range Of Automated Window Blinds
CCTV Cameras And Alarm System
Traditional Wooden Sash Double Glazed Windows
Feature External Surround Lighting
Oil Fired Central Heating With Under floor Heating On The Ground Floor
Granite Paved Patio Area Featuring Stone Wall With Ambient lighting
Tiered Landscaped Gardens With Views Over Rolling Countryside