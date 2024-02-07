Register
This Dromore home is on the market now

A stunning chalet bungalow in the heart of the Dromore countryside

This spacious detached chalet bungalow at 84 Magherabeg Road occupies an elevated site conveniently placed within easy reach to Dromore, Moira and Hillsborough.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:22 GMT

On the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents for offers over £499,500, the property offers flexible, adaptable accommodation of over 3,000 sq.ft., as well as a Detached Garage with room over.

Recently updated, this fine home benefits from refitted Shower Rooms and a re-laid tarmacadam driveway with parking area.

Accommodation comprises in brief:- Spacious Reception Hall; Lounge; Kitchen/Dining Area; Sun Room; Utility Room; Dining Room/Play Room; two ground floor Bedrooms with shared Ensuite; and Bathroom.

First floor: Principle Bedroom with Ensuite Shower Room and spacious Dressing Room; two further Bedrooms; Refitted Shower Room; Study.

Specification includes: Oak effect PVC double glazed windows; PVC fascias; Oil fired central heating; High speed internet; New composite front and back doors; Refitted Grant Vortex Boiler.

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden laid to lawn with V-mesh fencing and gates. Tarmacadam path to rear with brick paved area.Detached Double Garage (7.58 x 4.97) (24`10" x 16`4") with roller door. Stairs to Room (7.44 x 4.97) (24`5" x 16`4").

This Dromore home is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents

