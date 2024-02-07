On the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents for offers over £499,500, the property offers flexible, adaptable accommodation of over 3,000 sq.ft., as well as a Detached Garage with room over.

Recently updated, this fine home benefits from refitted Shower Rooms and a re-laid tarmacadam driveway with parking area.

Accommodation comprises in brief:- Spacious Reception Hall; Lounge; Kitchen/Dining Area; Sun Room; Utility Room; Dining Room/Play Room; two ground floor Bedrooms with shared Ensuite; and Bathroom.

First floor: Principle Bedroom with Ensuite Shower Room and spacious Dressing Room; two further Bedrooms; Refitted Shower Room; Study.

Specification includes: Oak effect PVC double glazed windows; PVC fascias; Oil fired central heating; High speed internet; New composite front and back doors; Refitted Grant Vortex Boiler.

Outside: Fully enclosed rear garden laid to lawn with V-mesh fencing and gates. Tarmacadam path to rear with brick paved area.Detached Double Garage (7.58 x 4.97) (24`10" x 16`4") with roller door. Stairs to Room (7.44 x 4.97) (24`5" x 16`4").

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous chalet bungalow This Dromore home is on the market now Photo: Taylor Patterson Estate Agents

