A stunning contemporary family home in the heart of Royal Hillsborough

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:31 BST
Nestled on the highly sought-after Millvale Road, just a short stroll from the charming and historic Royal Hillsborough Village, this exceptional split-level family home combines striking modern design with a versatile, spacious layout-perfect for contemporary family living.

‘Ashbrooke’ at 22 Millvale Road in Hillsborough is on the market with Fetherstons Estate Agents, priced at offers around £599,950.

Immaculately presented and finished to a high specification throughout, the home offers a bright and contemporary living environment arranged over split levels.

The thoughtfully designed layout is both practical and adaptable, offering the potential for up to five bedrooms depending on the needs of the new owner.

At the heart of the home is a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area-an ideal space for both everyday family life and entertaining guests.

This beautifully appointed space enjoys an abundance of natural light and flows seamlessly to the rest of the home. The lower ground floor features a spacious family room, a well-equipped utility room, and convenient internal access to the integral garage.

Upstairs, the upper ground level hosts four generously proportioned bedrooms, including a luxurious master suite complete with an en-suite shower room. A stylish family bathroom services the remaining bedrooms.

The property is set on a generous and private site surrounded by mature trees and established planting, creating a secluded setting.

The landscaped gardens have been thoughtfully designed with well-maintained flowerbeds and multiple outdoor seating areas-perfect for relaxing, dining al fresco, or entertaining during the warmer months.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a contemporary and meticulously maintained home in one of Royal Hillsborough's most prestigious and desirable addresses.

With its outstanding location, flexible accommodation, and beautifully landscaped setting, this property is sure to appeal to discerning buyers seeking luxury, privacy, and convenience.

