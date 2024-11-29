Situated on the Drumlough Road in Hillsborough, this five-bedroom property is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at £1,250,000.

The architectural design is outstanding and adopts the PassivHaus design principles of insulation, air tightness, superior glazing and mechanical ventilation that ensure the house is truly contemporary in its performance as well as its appearance. There is an expansive open plan kitchen, dining and living space designed for family living.

The correlation between the house and the countryside is paramount with picture windows which flood in natural light and open to extend the entertainment space onto the south-facing patio and terrace.

There are two other reception areas and a home office, pantry, utility room and wc, boot room.

There is a downstairs guest suite with a bedroom and ensuite.

The first floor offers the ideal serenity principal suite with a large bedroom with balcony, dressing room and ensuite bedroom, and there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The setting of this house is truly outstanding. It is a tranquil haven immersed in the County Down countryside with far reaching views toward the Dromara Hills and Slieve Croob.

A continuous design theme is the interaction with the countryside created by floor-to-ceiling glazing that minimises the boundary between outside and the indoor living spaces.

