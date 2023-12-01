A stunning countryside home with all the space and mod cons a family could need

Set in 8.6 acres in the sought after private and gated demesne of Lurgill Lane, Upper Ballinderry, this is one of the finest country homes in County Antrim.

On the market with Templeton Robinson at offers over £995,000, 1 Lurgill Lane is a stunning family home.

The residence extends to over c.5,000 sq.ft. yet provides a homely environment in a modern space.

Built to an exacting specification by its previous owners every aspect of the design and finish has been meticulously executed throughout.

The sensational layout and interior is ideal for modern family lifestyle including those who work from home.

It also boasts a fully finished and equally as well appointed first floor Annex above it's triple garage to include Kitchenette and Ensuite Shower Room.

In addition to the landscaped gardens of c.1.5 acres the sale also includes two flat and bounded fields of c.5.5 and 1.6 acres each. Ideally suited for those with early equestrian interests.

All in all an unrivalled countryside home in private yet accessible location.

