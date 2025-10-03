A stunning detached bungalow offering countryside living with city convenience

This exceptional four-bedroom detached bungalow offers the perfect blend of modern comfort, stylish design, and tranquil countryside living – all within minutes of Lisburn City. Step inside and be greeted by a spacious open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, designed to take full advantage of the breathtaking countryside views. The sleek kitchen is the true heart of the home, ideal for both family life and entertaining, with direct access to the beautifully landscaped gardens. The principal bedroom suite is a luxurious retreat, complete with its own dressing room and a contemporary en suite shower room. Three further well-proportioned bedrooms are perfectly suited for family, guests, or home working. A separate shower room and a convenient utility room add to the home’s practicality. Outside, the property boasts enclosed, landscaped gardens to the rear, featuring mature shrubs, a stylish outdoor kitchen, and plenty of space for relaxation or entertaining. The private gardens frame stunning views across the open countryside, creating a peaceful backdrop year-round. Completing this outstanding home is a double garage and generous driveway parking, providing space for multiple vehicles. This is an opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds – serene countryside living just minutes from Lisburn City’s schools, shops, and commuter links.