This well-presented family home, on the market with Downshire Estate Agents priced at £725,000, was built in c.1990 extends to c.3200 sq. feet and provides a great opportunity for those with equestrian interests, or those seeking additional outbuildings.

The original stone outbuildings have been restored and are suitable for a variety of uses.

Characterised by the impressive entrance porch and welcoming reception hall with double height feature atrium, the spacious and well-presented accommodation provides three reception rooms (drawing room, living room, and formal dining room), a well-appointed family kitchen with dining space, four bedrooms, master with recently fitted luxury en-suite bathroom, recently fitted contemporary principal bathroom, useful utility/boot room, cloakroom, two additional W.Cs., central and rear hallways, ample storage, and an integrated double garage with electric car charging point and generator port.

Cleverly designed with French doors to each gable, and windows positioned all around the property to maximise natural light, whilst also providing spectacular views to all aspects of the gardens, grounds, and the surrounding countryside.

Outside there are remote controlled electric gates with intercom access, which lead to front and rear driveways, with turning space and parking to the front. The rear driveway leads onto additional rear parking, a double garage and beyond to the gated yard and outbuildings.

The beautifully manicured gardens surround the property and offer extensive lawns with a mix of perennial trees and shrubs.

The boundary hedgerow of copper beach, laurel, privet, and mature pines, offer privacy and seclusion, whilst formal paved patio areas ensure plenty of choice for al-fresco dining, entertaining or simply a tranquil space to unwind relax and take in the stunning countryside views.

The property offers an L-shaped block of up to six restored original stone outbuildings, including a garage, all benefitting from light and power, and adjacent to a large enclosed concrete yard.

Included in the sale, are two adjoining fields, comprising c.1acre (left hand side) and c.3acres (right hand side). Both fields are fully fenced and secured for grazing with direct gated access from the subject property.

