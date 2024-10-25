Set in mature gardens, at 23 Glen Road, Dromore, the property is on the market with The Agent, priced at £550,000.
FEATURES:
ENTRANCE HALL:
PVC front door with glazed side panelling
wooden floor
two double panel radiators
power points
telephone point
spotlights
walk-in cloakroom
downstairs WC
French doors leading to lounge
LOUNGE: 14‘4“ x 20‘4“
red brick fireplace with wood burning stove
wooden floor
double panel radiator
power points
French doors leading to extensive decking area
KITCHEN DINING: 17’ 2“ x 22‘8“
a luxury range of high and low level units
display cabinet
granite worktops
double sink unit with mixer taps
built in dishwasher
built in oven
partially tiled walls
fully tiled floor
French doors leading to extensive decking
double panel radiator
power points
SUN LOUNGE: 14’1” x 14’
Wood burning stove
fully tiled floor
double panel radiator
power points
patio door leading to extensive decking area
UTILITY ROOM:
a range of high and low-level units
single drainer sink unit with mixer taps
plumbed for automatic washing machine
single panel radiator
fully tiled floor
rear hall fully tiled floor
single panel radiator
BEDROOM ONE: 16‘3“ x 12‘9“
double panel radiator
power points
FIRST FLOOR LANDING:
hot press
BEDROOM TWO: 14‘8“ x 17‘5“
double panel radiator
power points
DRESSING ROOM
ENSUITE:
walk-in shower
low flush WC
pedestal wash hand basin
partially tiled walls
fully tiled floor
double panel radiator
BEDROOM THREE: 15’ 10” x 11‘9“
double panel radiator
power points
BEDROOM FOUR: 12‘10“ x 15‘8“
double panel radiator
power points
BATHROOM:
bath
low flush WC
pedestal wash hand basin
walk-in shower
partially tiled walls
fully tiled floor
double panel radiator
OUTSIDE:
beautifully landscaped site laid in lawns, an array of mature shrubs and trees plus decking area
parking for numerous vehicles
detached double garage