A stunning detached property that would be perfect for all the family

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:54 BST
This gorgeous four-bedroom detached property would make the ideal family home.

Set in mature gardens, at 23 Glen Road, Dromore, the property is on the market with The Agent, priced at £550,000.

FEATURES:

ENTRANCE HALL:

PVC front door with glazed side panelling

wooden floor

two double panel radiators

power points

telephone point

spotlights

walk-in cloakroom

downstairs WC

French doors leading to lounge

LOUNGE: 14‘4“ x 20‘4“

red brick fireplace with wood burning stove

wooden floor

double panel radiator

power points

French doors leading to extensive decking area

KITCHEN DINING: 17’ 2“ x 22‘8“

a luxury range of high and low level units

display cabinet

granite worktops

double sink unit with mixer taps

built in dishwasher

built in oven

display cabinet

partially tiled walls

fully tiled floor

French doors leading to extensive decking

double panel radiator

power points

SUN LOUNGE: 14’1” x 14’

Wood burning stove

fully tiled floor

double panel radiator

power points

patio door leading to extensive decking area

UTILITY ROOM:

a range of high and low-level units

single drainer sink unit with mixer taps

plumbed for automatic washing machine

single panel radiator

fully tiled floor

rear hall fully tiled floor

single panel radiator

BEDROOM ONE: 16‘3“ x 12‘9“

double panel radiator

power points

FIRST FLOOR LANDING:

hot press

BEDROOM TWO: 14‘8“ x 17‘5“

double panel radiator

power points

DRESSING ROOM

ENSUITE:

walk-in shower

low flush WC

pedestal wash hand basin

partially tiled walls

fully tiled floor

double panel radiator

BEDROOM THREE: 15’ 10” x 11‘9“

double panel radiator

power points

BEDROOM FOUR: 12‘10“ x 15‘8“

double panel radiator

power points

BATHROOM:

bath

low flush WC

pedestal wash hand basin

walk-in shower

partially tiled walls

fully tiled floor

double panel radiator

OUTSIDE:

beautifully landscaped site laid in lawns, an array of mature shrubs and trees plus decking area

parking for numerous vehicles

detached double garage

