A stunning family home in an ideal countryside location

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 20th Sep 2024, 14:30 BST
A beautifully presented detached villa in an excellent, popular location at 13 Moyrusk Road, Moira.

Built in 2009, this fine home, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers over £569,950, offers family accommodation that will appeal to a wide range of potential purchasers.

The accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, a good sized living room and separate dining room together with a magnificent modern kitchen with dining area, sun room and office.

There is a separate utility room and ground floor wc.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two with walk in wardrobes and ensuite shower rooms, and a deluxe bathroom.

The property additionally benefits from double glazed window frames, underfloor heating on ground and first floors, delightful gardens and an integral garage.

