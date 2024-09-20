Built in 2009, this fine home, on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers over £569,950, offers family accommodation that will appeal to a wide range of potential purchasers.

The accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, a good sized living room and separate dining room together with a magnificent modern kitchen with dining area, sun room and office.

There is a separate utility room and ground floor wc.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two with walk in wardrobes and ensuite shower rooms, and a deluxe bathroom.

The property additionally benefits from double glazed window frames, underfloor heating on ground and first floors, delightful gardens and an integral garage.

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous family home This stunning detached property is on the market now Photo: Templeton Robinson

