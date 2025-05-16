A stunning family home in the heart of the Royal Hillsborough countryside

Twistlebrook, at 39 Ballygowan Road, Royal Hillsborough, is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents priced at offers around £895,000.
The three bedroom property is further complemented by a beautifully appointed two bedroom Twistlebrook Cottage, which offers a seamless extension to the existing property.
Set on a private tranquil mature site c. 0.75 acre with a flowing stream to rear of property the main residence is meticulously finished blending traditional and contemporary living.
Cameron Landscapes have enhanced the natural beauty of the site providing low maintenance accessible garden and entertaining spaces.
Twistlebrook is a superb example of a property where design meets practicality, comfort and charm.
From its flawless interior to idyllic setting every element of this home has been considered with painstaking attention to detail.
FEATURES
Blending a traditional stone built main residence linked to a contemporary open plan "extension"
Greenhouse with electric supply
Outdoor pizza oven
Vegetable and fruit gardens
Double garage with electric doors and car charging point
Picturesque flowing stream
Feature outside lighting
Three spacious ensuite bedrooms
Large entrance hall featuring wood panelling and reclaimed red and black quarry tiled floor
Sitting room with bespoke bookcases and antique grey marble fire surround
Large south facing open plan living, dining kitchen, floor to ceiling windows, glass double door to terrace, vaulted ceiling, air conditioning
Separate fully fitted home office, utility room
Underfloor oil fired central heating
Bespoke joinery throughout
Fraser Nolan shutters
Natural limestone and engineered oak flooring supplied by Trunk Flooring
Storage room housing Beam vacuum system and water filtration system servicing the whole house