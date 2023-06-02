This stunning, recently renovated, four bedroom detached home is set in a rural location within c.2.5 acres, just minutes from Lisburn and Belfast.

Located just off the Ballinderry Road, at 10a Kilcorig Road Lisburn, this home has recently undergone extensive refurbishment and modernisation by its current owners.

It is on the market with Templeton Robinson priced at offers around £519,950.

It now offers an exceptional contemporary finish throughout with a range of modern amenities and stylish touches.

A generous lounge with wood burning stove opens through to a light and bright kitchen diner, separate utility, family bathroom, further reception/garden room and ground floor bedroom are present across the ground floor.

The first floor offers three well proportioned bedrooms (master with ensuite shower room), a study space to the landing and well appointed bathroom.

FEATURES

Extensively renovated four bedroom family home.

Solar Electricity PV Panels to garage roof (c. 7.1kWh) designed to be 'Cost Neutral'

Pod Point electic Car Charger fitted to external wall

Contemporary finish with timber cladding detail to the front.

Three generous reception areas (one opening out onto private decked area).

Solid wood in-frame kitchen with granite worktops.

Two well-appointed bathrooms.

Flexible for those with home office/ground floor bedroom requirements.

Four double bedrooms (master with ensuite shower room)

Gated automated entrance way.

Set in c.2.5 acres and bordered by mature hedging and planting.

Oil fired central heating.

High efficiency double glazing.

Detached double garage.

Aluminium double door Garden Shed c.4 x 2m

